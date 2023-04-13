A small earthquake near St-André-Avellin, Québec, was felt by many local residents as far away as Alexandria, Ontario, on Wednesday, April 13.

The 1.9 magnitude struck at 4:07 on April 12. The seismic event’s epicentre was at a depth of 0 kilometres and located 5.3 kilometres southeast of St-André-Avellin.

While a quake of that size would normally be noticed only by instruments, many people in Western Québec and Eastern Ontario reported having felt the quake. The website www.volcanodiscovery.com received a number of comments from those who were shaken by the event.

“ I was outside. There was a big explosion sound, like there was dynamiting,” wrote a resident of St-André-Avellin.

“Our whole house shook and an empty water glass fell on the carpet,” said a resident of Vankleek Hill.

On Facebook, multiple people were sharing their stories feeling the quake, some as far away as Alexandria and Casselman, Ontario.

A full report on the April 13 earthquake can be found on the Volcano Discovery website at https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/7538821/mag1quake-Apr-12-2023-Southern-Ontario-Canada.html.