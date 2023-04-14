With the warmer weather and sunny skies, everyone’s thoughts turn to summer plans for attending the Glengarry Highland Games on August 4 & 5 in Maxville. Top of everyone’s list is who will be headlining the Friday Night Concert and this year’s band promises to deliver a show that will make for a great evening of celtic music.



The award-winning celtic rock sensation The Derina Harvey Band (dHb) offers a fresh take on traditional songs as well as entertaining audiences with their own brand of original tunes. Lead singer and band leader Derina Harvey’s vibrant personality takes center stage with humour, storytelling, and, of course, her world class vocals. dHb has been likened to a “rockier” version of Canada’s Great Big Sea if fronted by Adele , and has earned a reputation as a high-energy show that leaves many an audience out-of-breath and hollering for more.



The band has toured across Canada and eight states from Alaska to Florida. In Canada, they were recently invited to perform at JUNOfest during the JUNO awards weekend. Their recording of Tom Lewis’s “The Last Shanty” was used in thousands of videos on TikTok and gained instant fame introducing the band to a whole new generation of listeners. As well as touring, the group has been busy writing new music

for their next album “Waves of Home” that will be released later this year.



Based in Edmonton, Alberta but with roots down East, the Derina Harvey Band will have the Friday Night Tattoo crowd clapping and tapping from the first note to the last. Make sure this show is entered on your calendar for Friday, August 4, 2023.



Visit the Games website for more information on the Friday Night Tattoo and click on the following link to purchase tickets: www.glengarryhighlandgames.com.

