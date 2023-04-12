This Week in Local History – April 12, 2023 – From The Review Archives

10 Years ago

Heart and Soul nets more than $7 million for HGH project

The Review, April 17, 2013 – HAWKESBURY – After hundreds of volunteer hours, numerous fundraising events and donations from individuals and businesses, the Heart and Soul Major Fundraising Campaign officially wrapped up last week and exceeded its $7-million goal. The redevelopment project at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital is being hailed as one of the biggest and most important in the health-care sector of the province.

25 Years Ago

Idling trains spark protests

The Review, April 15, 1998 – VANKLEEK HILL – The provincial environment ministry has been asked to investigate complaints about excessive noise and fumes caused by a railway company based in Vankleek Hill. Champlain Township made the request following persistent protests from residents about train engines idling at the Vankleek Hill train yard. The carrier is based in a trailer located southeast of the level crossing on Main Street. The train yard is also situated immediately west of a residential area.

50 Years Ago

Prescott County 4-H member achieves a first for club

The Review, April 18, 1973 – VANKLEEK HILL – The Prescott County 4-H club held its Spring Achievement Day at VCI last Saturday, with six clubs and 80 girls taking part in the demonstrations and exhibits. Presentations included one for Advanced Honors (18 clubs) to Naomi Mahon, Hillview Club, which was a first for the Prescott County 4-H. Provincial Honours went to: Nancy Barton, Hillview Club; Dale Forbes, Everready Club; and Linda Allen, Cassburn Club. County Honours were given to: Janice Forbes, Everready; Joyce McRae, Hillview; Ruth Bradley, Mary C. Ryan, Helen Ryan and Catherine Scott, all from Sundance; Audrey Cass, Cassburn; and Francine Lauzon, Stardale.

75 Years Ago

CN Rail officials suggest modern hotel for Hawkesbury

The Review, April 15, 1948 – HAWKESBURY – High officials with the CN Rail company visited with members of the local Board of Trade at a recent meeting at the Century Inn in Grenville, Québec. CN Rail has agreed to help boost local industry, as well as assisting with the building of a new modern hotel in Hawkesbury, which due to its geographical position will always be on the railway’s map as an ideal commercial and industrial location.

100 Years Ago

The Review’s printing press has a bad smash

The Review, April 13, 1923 – VANKLEEK HILL – On Friday afternoon, as the old Gordon Job Press of The Review was pounding out printed matter at a rate of 1,000 per hour, the whole of the braces holding up the bed of the press gave way, entirely disabling our plant and necessitating the purchase of a new machine, putting a crimp into our bankroll of $600. It is the first time in 30 years such an accident has befallen us, but we are not thoroughly discouraged, as we believe the popularity of our paper is such that our good friends will try and get us enough new subscribers to cover up our loss.

125 Years Ago

Local young men depart for the Klondyke

The Review, April 8, 1898 – GLENGARRY – Some of the best blood Glengarry possesses, nearly all being young men, are departing for the Klondyke in search of fortune. On Tuesday of this week, among others who left this county were Messrs Dervis Flood of McCrimmon, D. D. McMillan of Kirk Hill, and John Hurley of Dalkeith. Their destination is the Klondyke and though in every case we regret the departure of these young men, we trust that ere long all will return with a sufficiency of this world’s goods.