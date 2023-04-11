Police became involved in a road rage incident in Lachute during the afternoon of Monday, April 10.

The Sûreté du Québec intervened after a fight broke out on rue Principale following a minor collision at around 1:20 p.m.

Witnesses told police they saw a Hyundai Tucson and a Chevrolet Silverado driving eastbound on rue Principale. The driver of the Hyundai applied the brakes and the Silverado subsequently collided with him. Upon noting the damage, one of the two men allegedly struck the face of the other who defended himself in response. A witness reportedly separated the men until police arrived.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to the Lachute hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries. The two drivers did not complain to the officers on site. The two men are not known to police.

In the event of a collision, if you notice that the other party is aggressive, roll up the windows, lock the doors and do not get out of the vehicle. Dial 9-1-1 for police assistance.