The Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating an incident involving a man falling from second-floor window.

On Tuesday April 11, officers responded after a 30-year-old man fell from a second-floor window on Main Street in Hawkesbury. The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Hawkesbury OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Reporting information online at cybertip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.