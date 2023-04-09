There is cautious interest on United Counties of Prescott and Russell (UCPR) council about using small, manufactured cabins for public housing or short-term rental accommodations.

On February 23, John Loerchner, of Cabinscape Sinkhouse, presented his idea to council about using the small cabins his company manufactures for both recreational rentals and housing use. In March, council decided the idea needs more research.

Loerchner said he has already partnered with Lanark County. His company operates 35 short-term rental cabins across Ontario and has applied for funding from the Canadian Federation of Municipalities to construct two carbon-negative cabins as a pilot project.

He said 40 units are currently being used for public housing as a pilot program in Fredericton, New Brunswick.

“This is basic transitional housing that provides warmth and a bed,” Loerchner said.

He is hoping to find partners so he can receive funding through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) Housing Supply Challenge.

Loechner believes the CMHC program could cover the cost, but the UCPR would maintain ownership of land.

Warden Normand Riopel said the UCPR Official Plan would permit the cabins, but it would still be up to individual municipalities to make necessary changes to their official plans.

At the March 8 UCPR Committee of the Whole meeting, Chief Administrative Officer Stephane Parisien said he and Director of Social Services Sylvie Millette researched what has been done in Lanark County. One is a vacation rental county land, from which the county collects rent, and the other development is two cabins for people who cannot function in regular public housing units.

Millette said she spoke with Lanark’s Director of Social Services and described the projects as prototypes with an onerous application process for FCM support.

She suggested further evaluating how Lanark manages its prototype before deciding what to do in the UCPR.

Zanth said cabins have possibilities as recreational accommodation in the Larose Forest.

Director of Planning and Forestry Louis Prevost said a promoter planned to introduce rental cabins in the forest two years ago but withdrew the effort due to technical problems.

Riopel said each municipality is welcome to pursue the idea if they want and it is not something limited to the UCPR level.

“I would go the municipal way first,” commented Zanth.

Council decided to do more research on the Cabinscape Sinkhouse concept, particularly for use in the Larose Forest.