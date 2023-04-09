Mayors who served on United Counties of Prescott and Russell (UCPR) council in 2022 were paid a total of $366,102, including for reimbursed travel expenses and reimbursed expenses for conferences.

A total of $38,487 was reimbursed to mayors for conference expenses and $6,101 was reimbursed for travel expenses.

The total amount paid by the UCPR in base remuneration to mayors for their service on council and committees in 2022 was $321,514. The base remuneration each mayor receives varies, depending on their committee responsibilities.

Due to 2022 being a municipal election year where two mayors were defeated, one did not seek re-election, and one mayor resigned months in advance of the election, UCPR council remuneration was paid to 12 mayors during the year.

The pay mayors receive from the UCPR is in addition to the remuneration they receive from their municipality.

Former Hawkesbury Mayor Paula Assaly, who was defeated in the municipal election, received a total of $38,521 in UCPR remuneration in 2022. The amount includes a base remuneration of $34,411, $3,945 for conference expenses, and $165 in travel expenses.

Former Casselman Mayor Daniel Lafleur served as UCPR Warden for 2022 and was also defeated in the municipal election. Lafleur’s base remuneration for the year was $57,760. Included in the amount is $8,882 for conference expenses, and $1,215 in travel expenses for a total of $67,857.

François St-Amour did not seek re-election as Mayor of The Nation in 2022. St-Amour’s total pay from the UCPR was $39,315, which includes a base amount of $34,132, $4,600 for conference expenses, and $583 for travel expenses.

Former Alfred and Plantagenet Mayor Stephane Sarrazin resigned to run in the provincial election held last June, which he won. The now MPP Sarrazin was paid $16,604 from the UCPR in 2022. Out of that amount is a base remuneration of $15,423, conference expenses of $1,062, and travel expenses of $119.

East Hawkesbury Mayor Robert Kirby was acclaimed to another term in the municipal election, so he also served on UCPR council for the entire year of 2022. Kirby’s total UCPR remuneration for the year was $38,532, which includes a base amount of $35,986. Kirby was also paid $2,074 for conference expenses and $472 for travel expenses by the UCPR in 2022.

Pierre Leroux served the entirety of 2022 as Mayor of Russell Township because he was returned to office in the municipal election. Leroux’s total UCPR remuneration for the year was $45,352. The base amount paid to Leroux is $37,609, and he was also paid $6,029 for conference expenses, and $1,714 for travel expenses.

The Mayor of Champlain Township was acclaimed to another term in the 2022 municipal election. Normand Riopel’s total earnings from the UCPR for the year were $44,188. A base amount of $38,689 makes up most of the total, followed by $5,249 for conference expenses, and $210 in travel expenses. Riopel is currently the 2023 UCPR Warden.

Clarence-Rockland Mayor Mario Zanth’s base UCPR remuneration in 2022 was $35,884. Zanth was also paid $6,371 for conference expenses, and $1,033 for travel expenses, resulting in a total 2022 UCPR remuneration of $43,288.

Yves Laviolette became a member of UCPR council when he was serving as Deputy Mayor of Alfred and Plantagenet and took over as head of council when Sarrazin took a leave of absence to run in the provincial election. Laviolette was elected mayor in his own right in the 2022 municipal election. His total UCPR remuneration in 2022 was $23,800. The base pay Laviolette received was $23,253. He also was paid $275 for conference expenses and $272 for travel expenses in 2022.

Three newly elected mayors received the lowest amount in pay for their UCPR council responsibilities in 2022. They were sworn in as UCPR council members in November, following the municipal election. Francis Brière of The Nation was paid a total of $2,949 in 2022, which includes $160 for travel expenses. Casselman Mayor Geneviève Lajoie was paid $2,923, which includes $134 for travel expenses. Hawkesbury Mayor Robert Lefebvre’s UCPR remuneration for 2022 was $2,813. His total includes just $24 for travel expenses.