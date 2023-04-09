Two local Upper Canada District School Board students earned gold medals at the Skills Ontario Qualifying Competition, held at St. Lawrence College (SLC) in Kingston, on Saturday, April 1.

Makai Timm-Sabourin from Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute placed first in the Culinary Division at the Skills Ontario Qualifying Competition in Kingston. Submitted Photo

Makai Timm-Sabourin from Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute (VCI) placed first in the Culinary division and Cohen Williams from Glengarry District High School (GDHS) placed first in Individual Carpentry. Each received a gold medal and a $500 bursary from SLC and will be moving on to the provincial competition in May.

Timm-Sabourin and Williams were among six UCDSB students who travelled to SLC for the Skills Ontario Qualifying Competition. There were four areas in the competition – Culinary, Individual Carpentry, TV Video and Welding.

Braiden O’Toole from Thousand Islands Secondary School (TISS) placed second in Culinary and Theo Taylor from North Grenville District High School (NGDHS) took home Silver in Individual Carpentry. Both students will also be advancing to the provincial competition.

Sarah Rowe from St. Lawrence Secondary School (SLSS) and Jeremy Lockett from Smiths Falls District Collegiate Institute (SFDCI) represented the UCDSB in Welding. Rowe received a wildcard spot to advance to the provincial competition.

“The students all represented our school board incredibly well,” said Student Success Learning Partner Ashley Grant, who accompanied the students on the weekend. “I am proud to say that we have some very talented and skilled students in the UCDSB.”

The event in Kingston on April 1 was a qualifier for the Provincial Skills Ontario Competition. Which will be held in Toronto from May 1 to 3, 2023. Timm-Sabourin, Williams, O’Toole, Taylor and Rowe will join 11 additional UCDSB students in Toronto, who will be representing the district in cabinet making, hairstyling, automotive service technician, outdoor powered equipment, team carpentry, home building, culinary, individual carpentry, and photography.

