Residents of Grenville have been assured a new recreational path being constructed in the village will not interfere with their backyard privacy.

At the village council meeting on Monday, April 3, Cercle Grenier residents Pierre Bakx and Lyne-Anne Kennedy expressed concern that the new path, which will connect rue Queen with the IGA and Familiprix stores on rue Maple/Route 344, could negatively affect the privacy for Cercle Grenier residents whose homes back onto the proposed route of the path.

The proposed route follows a power line and drainage ditch. Bakx said the current elevation of the land behind the Cercle Grenier backyards mean the path would be significantly higher than the yards. He also wanted to know if there would be a fence between the path and the yards.

Mayor Pierre Thauvette assured the residents that the privacy of the path’s neighbours will be considered during the design process.

Councillor Peter Dopelhamer also assured the residents their properties and privacy will be respected.

“The cycling path is for our citizens, for the children,” commented Thauvette.

Bakx agreed. He and his neighbours are not opposed to the project, they just want to be sure it will maintain the privacy of their yards.

Following Bakx and Kennedy’s appearance, council approved an offer of $23,500 from EFEL Experts-conseils of Terrebonne to provide engineering services for the design of the path. Council also approved an additional $3,000 offer from EFEL to perform a hydraulic study involving the drainage around the route of the path.

Thauvette confirmed at the council meeting that the village has officially received $837,000 in federal funding for the new path. He is hoping it will be completed in 2023. In 2022, an entrance and some fencing at the rue Queen terminus of the path was constructed.

Community events being planned

Loisirs Grenville, which is the village’s recreation department, is planning three events for the spring and summer ahead. According to Councillor Peter Dopelhamer, who is a member of the recreation committee, a community yard sale is being planned for May 20 and an outdoor artisan fair is being planned for June 10. Both events will take place underneath the roof of the outdoor rink at Parc Normand-Woodbury, which will help keep everyone dry in case of rain on those days.

Dopelhamer said plans are also being made for Grenville’s annual St-Jean-Baptiste Day/Fête Nationale celebration on June 24.