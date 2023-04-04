Curling season is over in Vankleek Hill.

On Friday March 31 and Saturday, April 1, the season’s Closing Bonspiel was held at the Vankleek Hill Curling Club. Six teams competed in the event that capped five months of nightly and daily league curling.

The “A” winning team, and winner of the bonspiel was skipped by Bruce Mode. The “A” runner up team was skipped by Serge Sauvé. The “B” winning team was skipped by Murray Allen and the “B” runner up team was skipped by Don MacNaughton.

“It’d like to thank everybody who took part,” said MacNaughton, who is also club president.

The Vankleek Hill Curling Club will celebrate more than 100 years at a special dinner planned for April 15.