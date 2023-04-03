Another week, and another case of excessive speed on Autoroute 50, this time, with alleged impaired driving.

At around 10:30 a.m. on April 2, police officers from the Sûreté du Québec, from the MRC d’Argenteuil station, intercepted a vehicle traveling at 175 kilometres per hour in a 100 kilometres per hour zone in Lachute. The driver was already under a criminal driving prohibition and is a repeat impaired driving offender. The 36-year-old man from Montréal was arrested and taken to the police station. He was detained and will make a court appearance in Saint-Jérôme. He is expected to face impaired driving and driving while prohibited charges.

He will also receive a $1,480 ticket and 14 demerit points for excessive speeding.