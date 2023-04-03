At first, you would not think that artists Brunhild Schierding and Doreen Dyet have a lot in common, aside from their passion for painting. Yet their journey through the preparation for their April exhibit at Arbor Gallery in Vankleek Hill has unveiled many harmonies. This is perfectly expressed in the title they chose: ‘A Mix of This and That’.

An established Ottawa area artist, Doreen Dyet has been studying painting since the 1990s. After retiring, she became a full-time artist, active in the arts community by volunteering for various art organizations.

“My art is inspired by my travels around the world and by my love of nature,” she explains. ”I paint mostly in oils on canvas from my own photographs and other reference materials.”

Dyet’s work is semi-representational, as its subjects transform through inspiration and the feeling that their beauty evoked in her.

Brunhild Schierding has been painting since childhood, developing a playful and colourful style of painting that shows her life, and her love for animals and nature. She paints on canvas, but also on unique objects, such as kitchen utensils and antique teacups. She has also prepared whimsical and unusual clay pieces.

This eclectic collection of original artworks features a wide range of subjects, sizes, and prices for all budgets. It reflects their love for travelling and nature. You will see beautiful country scenes, colourful flowers, and gardens. And through the art, you will discover places like Prague, Berlin, Croatia, and the Czech Republic inspired by Doreen’s travels.

The vernissage for ‘A Mix of This and That’ will be held on Saturday, April 15, and the finissage is scheduled for Sunday, April 30. Dyet’s artwork can be viewed on her website at www.doreendyet.com.

Arbor Gallery is located at 36 Home Ave., in Vankleek Hill. Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.