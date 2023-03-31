Five people have been arrested and 21 charges laid after officers from the Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) made a traffic stop on Highway 417 in Champlain Township early in the morning on Thursday, March 30.

At around 2:30 a.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a vehicle found speeding eastbound on Highway 417. The vehicle fled from police and was eventually stopped with a tire deflation device. The driver and four occupants were arrested. During the investigation, officers located and seized two bulletproof vests, multiple break-in tools, master key fobs and cell phones.

Aymane Amajout, a 21-year-old from Montréal, has been charged with:

· Possession break-in instruments

· Possessing automobile master key

Samuel Virguez, an 18-year-old from Montréal has been charged with:

· Possession break-in instruments

· Possessing automobile master key

· Failure to comply with release order

· Failure to comply with probation order

Mohamed Yanis Zemiti, an 18-year-old from Montréal has been charged with:

· Possession break-in instruments

· Possessing automobile master key

· Dangerous operation

· Flight from peace officer

Amajout, Samuel Virguez and Zemiti were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in L’Orignal on May 10, 2023.

Mohamed Haroune Khlass, a 20-year-old from Montréal, has been charged with:

· Possession break-in instruments

· Possessing automobile master key

· Fail to comply with probation order – two counts

· Fail to comply with release order

A 17-year-old male from Montréal has been charged with:

· Possession break-in instruments

· Possessing automobile master key

· Fail to comply with probation order – four counts

Khlass and the 17-year-old were held for bail at the Ontario Court of Justice in L’Orignal.