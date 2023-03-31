On Thursday, April 6, students, and staff at Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute (VCI) will be flipping pancakes for a redesigned school library.

The school is planning to redesign the library to bring it up to contemporary standards as a learning environment. Costs for the project will include paint, furniture, and labour, so the Library Redesign Committee has decided to hold a pancake breakfast fundraiser. The cost to enjoy a plate of pancakes is by donation, and there will also be a silent auction of donated items. All proceeds will go to the library redesign project.

Superintendents from the Upper Canada District School Board are also expected to attend the event on April 6.

The Library Redesign Committee is also looking for sponsorships for the project. Interested businesses and individuals are invited to contact Turner Onion, the teacher overseeing the redesign committee at [email protected] .

The pancake breakfast fundraiser for the VCI library redesign takes place from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 6 at the VCI cafeteria.