Work will begin before the end of this summer on twinning a section of Autoroute 50 in Argenteuil.

On March 27, Québec Minister of Transportation Geneviève Guilbault, along with Argenteuil Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Agnès Grondin, Mirabel MNA Sylvie D’Amours, and Outaouais Regional Minister Mathieu Lacombe announced the contract to begin twinning the existing two-lane highway between Lachute and Mirabel is in the process of being signed.

Autoroute 50 is currently two lanes between the Route 329/avenue Bethany exit in Lachute to Mirabel Airport. Work is expected to begin before the end of summer, 2023. In addition to twinning the highway, ramps at the St-Simon exit will also be redeveloped.

“The launch of project for 2023 once again confirms our commitment to secure Autoroute 50, which is a major axis for the Laurentians region,” Grondin said.

Most of the redevelopment and widening work on Autoroute 50 being done under a Québec law that allows the process to be accelerated on certain infrastructure projects. A plan is in place to have all two-lane sections of the highway twinned by 2032.

Work is also resuming this year on twinning Autoroute 50 between Buckingham and L’Ange-Gardien, and preliminary work to twin the highway between L’Ange-Gardien and Lochaber will also continue. The new highway in the Buckingham to L’Ange-Gardien section is expected to be completed by fall, 2023. Design work is also continuing on the twinning of the remaining two-lane sections of Autoroute 50 between Brownsburg-Chatham and Lochaber.