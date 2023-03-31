Join fellow Canadians this April as they read Tatouine by Jean-Christophe Réhel, a humorous novel about what life would be like on another planet, one of your own making. Tatouine can be borrowed as an ebook or audiobook on Libby through the Champlain Library with no waitlists and no holds throughout the month of April.

Libby, the digital library is available free with a valid library card on your device of choice. Libby is OverDrive’s newer app for browsing and enjoying digital content from the library. Give Libby a try at https://www.overdrive.com/apps/libby/.

One eRead is a digital book club, an initiative of the Canadian Urban Libraries Council (CULC). Join the discussion with other bookworms by visiting the One eRead Canada Facebook group or join one of our live virtual conversations with a Radio-Canada host and the writer Jean-Christophe Réhel on April 25 (in French) and with a CBC host and Katherine Hastings and Peter McCambridge, the translators on April 19.

In Tatouine, a young poet daydreams of leaving his suburban life just outside of Montreal and escaping to the fictional Star Wars planet that gives the book its name. This fantasy helps provide an outlet to the boredom he experiences while working minimum-wage jobs or receiving another treatment for cystic fibrosis. Told through the internal monologue of the unnamed poet, the book mixes melancholy and humour to create a vibrant portrait about living with a disability.

To find out more about how you can enjoy this bilingual reading experience, visit One eRead Canada or visit the library’s website at bc-cl.ca.