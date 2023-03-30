The Casselman Junior B Vikings won game 7 of the Eastern Ontario Junior Hockey League (EOJHL) Martin Division semifinals 6-2 over the Richmond Royals on Wednesday (March 29) and will be moving on to face the Perth Blue Wings in the finals.

The Vikings will be looking to defend their 2021-22 EOJHL championship title and the Barkley Cup in the finals against Perth. Game 1 of the series will go on Monday, April 3, in Perth.

Brayden Besner had two goals for the Vikings in their 6-2 Game 7 win on the road at the Richmond Memorial Centre. Deklyn Campbell, Nico Pozzebon, Tyler Stewart and Jacob Knickle added singles for Casselman, while goaltender Maël Gendron stopped 37 of 29 Blue Wings shots to earn the win.