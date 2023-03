Speeding in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge has resulted in a driver being fined more than $1,200.

At around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, MRC d’Argenteuil Sûreté du Québec officers intercepted a vehicle for excessive speeding on Autoroute 50 East, at kilometre 236 in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge. The vehicle was traveling at 164 kilometres per hour in a 100 kilometres per hour zone. A 74-year-old man from Blainville received a ticket totaling $1,255 and 14 demerit points. His driver’s licence was suspended for a period of seven days and the vehicle was towed.