According to South Nation Conservation, weather and snow melt conditions during the weekend mean residents are advised to use extreme caution around rivers and other bodies of water.

Environment Canada is forecasting 20 to 30mm of rain across the jurisdiction starting Friday and continuing into Saturday. Daytime temperatures are forecasted to be above freezing on Saturday contributing to snow and ice melt.

Precipitation and snowmelt will increase water levels and flows in rivers, potentially causing nuisance flooding in low-lying areas.

As snow continues to melt, rivers and streams across the jurisdiction will result in higher water levels, fast flowing water and slippery or unstable banks, producing localized flooding concerns in low lying areas.

Residents are advised to exercise extreme caution when near rivers and waterbodies due to increasing river flows and slippery conditions. Parents are encouraged to explain these dangers to their children.

Residents in flood prone or low-lying areas, historically susceptible to flooding, should take the necessary precautions to protect their property. Please ensure:

Sump pump is clear, in good working condition and has a backwater valve on it.

Easy access to portable backup generator and pump.

Downspouts are clear and the outlet is at least 3 m from the dwelling.

Securing items that might float away as flows increase.

The current water safety statement from South Nation Conservation is in effect until April 7, 2023 at 5 p.m., or until an update has been issued.

South Nation Conservation monitors the water levels and weather forecasts as part of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Program. Updates are provided as conditions change.

Please visit www.nation.on.ca for more information. To provide feedback with respect to changes in water related conditions please email [email protected], post on our Facebook (/SouthNationConservation) or Twitter (@SouthNationCA).

Photo: James Morgan