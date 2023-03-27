With everyone eager to say goodbye to a long winter, Arbor Gallery has already started bringing luminous vibe to patrons.

Jab Djab shakes Higginson House

Last Thursday, March 23, despite a gloomy, rainy evening, the historical building resonated with tropical sounds. Montreal Mirror’s Rupert Bottenberg once described Jab Djab’s performances as “an invitation to a hell of a good time.” The highly praised trio did not disappoint, as their pan-Carribean mix up prompted everyone gathered at the gallery to dance the evening away, returning home with sunshine in their heart.

Traditional Ukrainian folk art

On Saturday, April 1, Ukrainian born Maya Chenier will demonstrate and guide participants in a workshop about pysanky – the art of decorating Easter eggs. A student at Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute, Chenier was encouraged by art teacher Gisele Paquette to teach this traditional wax-resist technique to fellow students, and to present a workshop at the gallery.

Margo Chomkulska, fellow Ukrainian and VCI student, will join Chenier in showcasing pieces from traditional Ukrainian folk art. Aside from pysanky eggs, they have prepared pieces of traditional vytynanka, the art of cutting out intricate designs in paper, practiced in Ukraine and other Slavic countries. These stunning pieces will be on display in the small hall of the gallery, during the entire month of April.

The pysanky workshop is scheduled for 4pm, Saturday April 1. Participants must be 16 and older, as there is work with a small flame.

Admission is a suggested donation of $10 and material is included. Places are limited; reservations are required and can be made by calling 613-518-2787 or emailing [email protected]

Two Crones exhibition to end on a high note

Sunday, April 2, marks the end of current exhibition by Susan Jephcott and Marion McGill Hodge. This colourful exhibit is rich with meaning and connection to the Earth and environment. Collectors will have the opportunity to chat with both artists during the finissage, from noon to 4 p.m.

Arbor Gallery is located at 36 Home Ave., Vankleek Hill and can be found on Facebook at Arbor Gallery-Galerie Arbor or on the web at arborgallery.org.

Arbor Gallery will host the finnisage of the ‘Two Crones’ exhibition by Susan Jephcott (right) and Marion McGill Hodge, on Sunday, April 2. Submitted Photo