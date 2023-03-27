The Ontario government is providing $5.5 million to 22 small municipalities affected by significant weather events in 2022, including $1,233,701.35 in support to the United Counties of Prescott and Russell, which was severely hit by a derecho thunderstorm in May of 2022.

The provincial funding is to assist with the clearing of downed trees and other debris, as well as forest regeneration to protect against future weather risks like forest fires.

“We heard from small municipalities hardest hit by last year’s extreme weather that they need support to address public safety concerns,” said Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. “With today’s announcement, we are ensuring municipalities are able to recover from these weather events and build a strong Ontario.”

In 2022, parts of southern and eastern Ontario experienced severe weather events – including a damaging thunderstorm in May and tornado in July – damaging public roads and forest-access roads, as well as thousands of hectares of Crown and private forests.

“This funding will help restore these communities – providing peace of mind for their residents, and protecting the well-being of their forests,” said Ric Bresee, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. “Together, they withstood the ordeal of a natural disaster on their own doorstep, and we’re taking action to ensure their future safety.”

The funding is being provided on a one-time basis for municipalities that sought financial support to assist with clean up and forest regeneration efforts.

For information about how to be prepared for different emergencies, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/emergency-preparedness.