There will be no summer day camp based at the Vankleek Hill Community Centre this summer. Due to renovations which will see the community centre closed until August of 2023, a parent survey was conducted to gauge buy-in if the summer day camp took place in L’Orignal at the municipal park. A report to council states that the L’Orignal Park as a location was not favoured and that positive response was ‘underwhelming.’

In 2021 and in 2022, Les 4 fers en l’air operated the summer day camp and rented space at the Vankleek Hill Community Centre. The company has been providing summer camp services for six municipalities in Argenteuil for more than 15 years.

The company handled the hiring of local students and organized eight themed weeks with activities (bilingual).

Additional concerns about holding the day camp at the L’Orignal Park included proximity to the Ottawa River, a small hall (Chalet Abri) that does not meet certain requirements enforced by the Province of Ontario and the health and safety of the children due to the heavy traffic in the park, including the beach, campground, baseball, boat launch and tennis.

The Parks and Recreation report notes that Champlain Daycare Services is still a viable option for the community, with camps both in Vankleek Hill and in L’Orignal.

West Hawkesbury Councillor Sarah Bigelow pointed out that there had been nothing but good reviews about last year’s day camp. It was exceptional, she said.