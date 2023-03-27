Local broomball teams and players have been very successful recently, taking the top titles at provincial championships. The Federation of Broomball Associations of Ontario (FBAO) Masters Ladies Provincials were held in Windsor from March 17 to 19 and team E1 Arrowstar won all three of its games to take the championship. Roxanne Lauzon of Lachute scored the most goals, assists, and points and was selected the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.

The FBAO Elite Men Provincials broomball tournament also took place in Windsor from March 17 to 19. The E2 Lacombe team from the Maxville area took the gold medal title with the team’s Cameron Muir scoring the most shutouts and most wins. The E2 Lacombe team will play at the national tournament from April 12 to 15 in Longueuil, Québec.

