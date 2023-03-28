UPDATED 3:42 p.m. on 03/28/2023

Rue Principale in downtown Lachute is closed this afternoon (March 28), and the area has been evacuated due to a gas leak.

According to the Ville de Lachute, rue Principale is closed between rue Bellingham in the west and almost to rue Clyde in the east. It is estimated the outage will last four to five hours.

Gas company personnel are at the scene repairing the leak.

An emergency facility for affected residents has been opened in the council chamber at city hall.

Electricity in the area affected by the gas leak has been disconnected as a safety precaution. Hydro-Québec will restore electricity once the repairs are complete.

The Ville de Lachute is reminding citizens to respect the boundaries of the closed area of the downtown.

Residents are being gradually allowed to return home. It is recommended residents watch for updates on social media and the municipal website lachute.ca for information.

Residents may not return home until they have visited the fire department checkpoint set up in the parking lot behind restaurant Carole. Firefighters are inspecting buildings to be sure it is safe for occupants to return. Everyone must wait until they are permitted to return to their building.

The Ville de Lachute emphasizes there is no health risk to the community from the gas leak.