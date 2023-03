Significant speeding in a school area has led to a significant ticket for a driver in Lachute.

On March 15 at around 1:45 p.m., the Sûreté du Québec intercepted a vehicle travelling at 70 kilometres per hour on avenue d’Argenteuil in front of Ecole Polyvalente Lavigne and Laurentian Regional High School. The speed limit in the area is 30 kilometres per hour during school hours.

The driver was fined $549. Their vehicle was also seized, and their driver’s licence suspended for seven days.