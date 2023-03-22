A pancake fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation is returning to East Hawkesbury this spring.

The Cercle des Fermières of Sainte-Anne-de Prescott is hosting Sweet Dreams/Rêve Sucre on Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Centre d’Action community centre in Sainte-Anne-de Prescott. Pancakes and maple syrup will be served for $2 each. All proceeds will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants special wishes such as trips or other experiences to children who are undergoing treatment for serious, life-threatening illnesses.

For 10 years, the annual Dérick’s Pancake Day was a popular fundraiser for Make-A-Wish. It was held between 2009 and 2019 at Sucrerie du Ruban, east of Sainte-Anne-de Prescott but was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Dérick’s Pancake Day had been hosted by sugar shack owners Johanne and Rejean Cardinal, in memory of their son Dérick who died in 2006 at age 22. Rejean Cardinal died of cancer in 2021.