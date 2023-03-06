The Glengarry Pioneer Museum (GPM) in Dunvegan thrives when the community takes part in directing what way to go in the future. The GPM invites anyone interested, to attend a strategic planning session on March 25, from 9 a.m. until noon.

The museum in Dunvegan has grown for more than 60 years and cares for a collection of artifacts and its associated history, dating back more than 200 years. The GPM interprets this history and collection through events, exhibits and other programming.

There are so many potential projects and initiatives to utilize this collection, and it helps to have feedback from the community to understand what interests them most, what they want to see more of, or how the museum could do things differently. It is time to update the museum’s long-term plan and see what priorities stand out to guide what happens at the museum going forward.

If you would like a say in the future of your community museum, we ask that you RSVP your wish to attend by March 17. Refreshments and a light lunch will be provided.

For more information, or to confirm attendance, please contact the museum at 613-527-5230 or by email [email protected].