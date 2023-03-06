Peavey Industries LP is proud to announce that applications are now being accepted for its 2023 Community

Agriculture Grant. First launched in 2013, the grant has already awarded $800,000 in support to community

groups across Canada through various agriculturally-based initiatives. The grant aims to fund innovative

community-building and agriculturally focused projects that will help strengthen local areas, towns, or cities.

The Community Agriculture Grant awards up to $100,000 annually to registered non-profit organizations or

groups of individuals who have identified a need and developed a strategy to achieve their vision. The grant

supports projects such as community gardens and green spaces, agricultural programs, recreational spaces,

and rural enhancements.



“Each of us has a community, and most of us have ideas about how our community can be helped to be

stronger and better,” said Doug Anderson, CEO of Peavey Industries LP. “The Peavey Industries Community

Agricultural Grant exists to nourish the entrepreneurial spirit of the people and organizations within our

communities with a focus on agriculture. We have been proudly serving Canadian communities since 1966,

and most of these communities have a long, rich agricultural heritage. The Peavey Industries Community

Agricultural Grant is one more way that we can connect with the land and help realize tangible benefits for all.”



Jest Sidloski, Vice President of Marketing at Peavey Industries LP, stated, “The grant is open to community

groups across Canada, from food security to ag societies, community spaces, conservation learning programs,

youth in agriculture, indigenous programs, and more. Applicants must operate within 350km of a Peavey Mart

location and must demonstrate a clear understanding of how their project will positively impact their

community. We encourage your group to apply.’



Applications for the 2023 Community Agriculture Grant are now open and will close on May 31, 2023. Winners

will be announced in August 2023, and the grant funds will be distributed in September 2023.



Peavey Industries is proud to support Canadian communities and help bring their innovative agricultural

projects to life. For more information on the Community Agriculture Grant and how to apply, please visit our

website at peaveymart.com