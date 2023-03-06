TO THE EDITOR:

Last week, while digging my car out of the latest manifestation of global warming, I followed my usual routine of taking breaks whether I felt that I needed them or not. After a heavy snowfall it’s heart attack city out there so I don’t push it even if I think I can push it.

Looking out my back door, I could see birds circumnavigating the rim of my empty feeder like sixteenth century mariners searching for Cathay but only finding barren beaches.

“Sorry guys”, I said to myself (or maybe not just to myself), “the paths out back are filled in and the car has priority.”

At this point, a phrase popped into my head: “bread and roses”. Or is it “bread or roses”? The car is certainly the bread. I needed to get to Foodland to buy some. The birds, however, with their thorny toes and petal spread of feathers were passable stand ins for roses.

And so, before continuing with the driveway dig, I battled my way to the feeder, filling it as well as clearing loose snow off the hard pack and spreading seeds for the groundlings.

Returning with my groceries, I was greeted by a riot of jostling, boisterous beaks.

Bread AND Roses. Definitely bread and roses.

THOMAS GONZALEZ

VANKLEEK HILL