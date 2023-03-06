It’s been 50 years since the first graduating class to complete all of their secondary grades graduated from Laurentian Regional High School (LRHS) in Lachute, and efforts are underway to organize a reunion.

LRHS opened in 1968 and consolidated English-language secondary grades at the facility from other facilities across Argenteuil and the lower Laurentians.

“We started in Secondary 1 (equal to Grade 7 in Ontario),” said Richard Giles, one of the reunion organizers.

The first group of students to complete all of their secondary studies at LRHS graduated in 1973.

“We are the first graduating class,” Giles said.

The reunion is being planned for August 5, 2023. It will be held at Cabane à Sucre du Coteau in St-André-d’Argenteuil and will begin at 2 p.m. The cost is $50 per person.

Right now, the reunion organizers are trying to get as many people interested as possible. They’re going through old yearbooks looking up names and searching around on social media. A Facebook group has been created for graduates to join so they can find out the full details of the reunion and connect with other graduates. Interested graduates can request to join it at https://www.facebook.com/groups/439002531743307 . LRHS class of ’73 graduates can also find out more about the reunion by emailing [email protected] .