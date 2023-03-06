An exhibition that is sure to stir discussion and concern for environmental issues is set to open at the Arbor Gallery on Thursday, March 9. The show called Two Crones is the collaboration of first cousins Susan Jephcott and Marion McGill Hodge.

For those who are unfamiliar with the word, a crone is an ‘old, withered woman, a witch’ according to one dictionary. But laughs Jephcott, “We prefer the other definition, which is ‘a woman venerated for experience, judgment and wisdom’.”

Aside from their kinship and considerable talent, both women share a deep concern for the environment, which is reflected in their brightly coloured paintings.

“We worry about how we treat each other and our connection to Mother Earth and her creatures,” says Jephcott.

“The paintings on display here are very recent,” Hodge adds. “This is a new chapter for me, to explore through art my fascination and concern for Mother Earth.”

Vernissage for the exhibition will take place on Sunday March 12, from noon to 4 p.m.

Family ties

Jephcott and Hodge come from a long line of experienced artists on both sides of their families.

“Our mothers were sisters who did watercolours, as did our grandmother,” says Hodge. A great-grandfather of Hodge’s was an engraver who fashioned the first ever Canadian dollar bill.

Jephcott is originally from Hudson and is a familiar figure in Vankleek Hill. She studied at Ecole des Beaux Arts in Montréal and at the Jamaican School of Arts and Crafts in Kingston, Jamaica. She has exhibited widely for many years in Canada and abroad.

Hodge grew up in Pointe Claire, Québec, studied at the Ontario College of Art in Toronto and has spent most of her adult life in Thompson, Manitoba, where she raised a family and taught art and science. In her family, she is the latest of six generations of teachers. She too, has exhibited widely in group shows.

Two Crones runs until April 2, with a finissage and talk taking place noon to 4 pm..

Arbor Gallery – Galerie Arbor is located at 36 Home Avenue, in the heart of Vankleek Hill. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4pm. More information about programming and events is available on Arbor Gallery’s Facebook page, website or Twitter, by subscribing to the .gallery’s newsletter at www.arborgallery.org or by email at [email protected].