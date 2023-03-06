The Hawkesbury Hawks (27-15-4-3) earned a 2-0 road shutout over the Renfrew Wolves (27-16-4-3) on Sunday (March 5), for a split of the team’s weekend games.

Alex Urbisci and Nathan Gagne were the goal scorers for Hawkesbury, while Ryan Liverman notched two assists. Hawks netminder Dimitri Pelekos earned both the shutout and game’s first star by stopping all 37 shots fired his way.

The win followed a 5-2 home loss to the Brockville Braves (27-16-4-4) at The Bob on Friday, March 3. Jakson Kirk and Nathan Gagne scored for the Hawks, while Pelekos took the loss, despite stopping 28 of 31 shots.

Hawkesbury is now tied with Renfrew for fifth place overall in the Central Canada Junior Hockey League (CCHL), but the two teams sit just two points back of the Carleton Place Canadians (30-17-1-2) for fourth place. Brockville currently holds down fifth place, one point ahead of the Hawks and Wolves. Hawkesbury has a game in hand on both Carleton Place and Renfrew, and two on Brockville.

The top four teams earn home-ice advantage in the first round of the CCHL playoffs.

The Hawks travel to Renfrew again on Wednesday, March 8, to face the Wolves. Hawkesbury is back home at The Bob on Friday, March 10, to host the Kemptville 73’s in a 7:30 p.m. start.