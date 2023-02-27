MRC d’Argenteuil Sûreté du Québec officers made a drug-related arrest following the search of a residence in Lachute on February 24.

Police searched a dwelling on rue Paul-Émile Barbeau and seized hashish, magic mushrooms, illegal cannabis, and $3,855 in Canadian currency.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and later released. He will appear in court at a later date in Saint-Jérôme and could face charges.

The search in Lachute resulted from an investigation initiated following information received from the public.