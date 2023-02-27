Snowmobiles sped over the hills around Sainte-Anne-de Prescott on Saturday, February 25 at the Rallye East Hawkesbury snowmobile rally, presented by the Sainte-Anne Antique Day Committee.

Participants followed a 10 to 12 kilometre snowmobile route where they had to answer a series of questions posted along the way. According to committee member Jean-Francois Santerre, more than 75 snowmobiles registered for the rally and 150 people later attended the spaghetti supper held at the Centre d’Action community centre.

“It was not only a snowmobile rally,” Santerre said.

He described the event as “more like a carnival,” with added attractions of outdoor activities for children, and competitions including nail hammering and cross-cut sawing. Indoors, there was bingo and live music.

“We had a very nice weekend, a lot of people, and very good participation,” said Antique Day Committee President Justin Lavigne.

The committee usually organizes the popular Sainte-Anne-de-Prescott Antique Day each summer which features an antique tractor pull and displays of antique agricultural machinery and related items. In 2022, the committee also held a tractor pull for lawnmowers and plans are being made for another event in 2023. The 2023 Sainte-Anne-de Prescott Antique Day will take place on June 3, 5, and 5.

On the trail at the Rallye East Hawkesbury. Submitted photo Snowmobilers had to stop and answer questions posted along the rally route. Submitted photo.

Live music inside the Centre d’Action was part of the entertainment on snowmobile rally day in Sainte-Anne-de Prescott. Submitted photo