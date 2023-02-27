Snowmobiles sped over the hills around Sainte-Anne-de Prescott on Saturday, February 25 at the Rallye East Hawkesbury snowmobile rally, presented by the Sainte-Anne Antique Day Committee.
Participants followed a 10 to 12 kilometre snowmobile route where they had to answer a series of questions posted along the way. According to committee member Jean-Francois Santerre, more than 75 snowmobiles registered for the rally and 150 people later attended the spaghetti supper held at the Centre d’Action community centre.
“It was not only a snowmobile rally,” Santerre said.
He described the event as “more like a carnival,” with added attractions of outdoor activities for children, and competitions including nail hammering and cross-cut sawing. Indoors, there was bingo and live music.
“We had a very nice weekend, a lot of people, and very good participation,” said Antique Day Committee President Justin Lavigne.
The committee usually organizes the popular Sainte-Anne-de-Prescott Antique Day each summer which features an antique tractor pull and displays of antique agricultural machinery and related items. In 2022, the committee also held a tractor pull for lawnmowers and plans are being made for another event in 2023. The 2023 Sainte-Anne-de Prescott Antique Day will take place on June 3, 5, and 5.