A former, long-serving local school trustee has died.

The Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l’Est ontarien (CSDCEO) announced on Monday, February 27 that former trustee Roger Chartrand had died. According to the website of Lamarre and Son Funeral Home in Alfred, Chartrand was 67 and died on February 19.

Chartrand, who lived in Lefaivre, represented Alfred and Plantagenet at the CSDCEO from 2000 to 2022 and served as Vice-Chair of the school board seven times.

“All those who had the opportunity to meet Mr. Chartrand will remember his smile and his rigour in defending his cases, while taking the well-being of all CSDCEO students to heart. On behalf of the large CSDCEO family, I offer my most sincere condolences and the assurance of my prayers to the family and loved ones of Mr. Chartrand,” said CSDCEO Chair Jean Lemay.

The flags outside the CSDCEO central office in L’Orignal and at its the schools in Alfred and Plantagenet were lowered on Tuesday, February 21 and will be lowered again on the day of the funeral.

The funeral for Roger Chartrand will take place on March 10 at église St-Thomas in Lefaivre.