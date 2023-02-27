Laurence Vaillant of Vankleek Hill, who attends École secondaire catholique régionale de Hawkesbury (ESCRH), has been selected as a 2023 Loran Finalist by the Loran Scholars Foundation.

“Out of a pool of nearly 4,800 applicants, the 90 graduating high school and CEGEP students selected as Loran Finalists for the class of 2023 have demonstrated their drive to step up in the face of challenges and positively impact their communities across the country,” said the foundation in a press release.



The Loran Award is a four-year leadership enrichment program consisting of summer work experiences, mentorship, scholar gatherings, an annual living stipend, and a tuition waiver at one of 25 university partners. Students will be traveling from homes to places as widespread as Iqaluit, Nunavut; New Albany, Nova Scotia; and Kahnawake, Québec.

After National Selections at Loran’s National Interviews in Toronto, which were held on February 24-26, up to 36 Loran Awards (valued at more than $100,000 each). If not selected as Loran Scholars, the students will each be eligible to receive a $5,000 Loran Finalist Award. There are 28 other finalists within Ontario.

Vaillant was unavailable for interviews last week, as she focusing her time on her university piano auditions ahead of Loran’s Nationals weekend. However the foundation forwarded the following biography from Vaillant’s application:

“Laurence founded her music school in order to share her passion with others. An active member of the local music teachers’ committee, she participates in organizing a music camp, festivals, concerts in seniors’ residences and scholarships. At school, Laurence is part of the presidential team, the leadership committee and the pastoral committee, not to mention that she is also responsible for and a member of several musical groups.”