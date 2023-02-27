The U9 Eastern Ontario Cobras won the YGK Showdown Tier 1 tournament in Kingston, Ontario, on the weekend of February 17 to 19.

The weekend showdown featured U9 teams from across Ontario in AAA, AA and A divisions. There were a total of 14 teams participating from all over the province, including the Ottawa, Kingston and Toronto areas.

In round-robin play, the U9 Cobras beat the Kanata Blazers 7-3, Napanee Stars 6-2, Nepean Raiders 3-2 and lost to the Gloucester Rangers 7-3 – finishing with a 3-1 record. In a tight semifinal, the Cobras beat the Seaway Rapids 3-2

The team wrapped up the tournament with a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Cumberland Jr. Grads in the final to win the gold medal.

The YGK Showdown was the first full ice tournament for the players on the U9 Cobra team and they represented Eastern Ontario very well.

The Eastern Ontario Cobras U9 team members hoist the trophy after their 4-3 victory over the Cumberland Jr. Grads in the final to win the gold medal in the YGK Showdown tournament in Kingston, Ontario. Submitted Photo