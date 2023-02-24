The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating the death of a patient at Hawkesbury and District General Hospital (HGH).

According to Acting Sergeant Erin Cranton, who serves as the OPP’s East Region Media Coordinator, police were called to investigate the death of a patient which occurred on Wednesday, February 22. The cause of death has not been determined.

“There is no indication that any staff or physician at the hospital was involved in the death,” Cranton said.

The OPP is not releasing any further details at this time. Cranton said the investigation is still in its very early stages.