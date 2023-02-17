The Nation Municipality is announcing the start of a six-month trial of allowing residents to submit questions council, as part of their mission to promote two-way communication.

Questions or comments can be submitted using a fillable online form and by email or in writing to the Clerk’s Office.

Any member of the public that would like to submit a question or comment to be read aloud during a council meeting, must do so no later than noon the day of the meeting. All questions must be related to an item on the upcoming meeting’s agenda.

Every submission must include the submitter’s name and contact information, the date of the upcoming meeting, the related agenda item, and the question or comment. All questions will be screened by the Clerk’s Office to ensure they are respectful and relevant (for example: appropriate language, relevancy to agenda, and respectful in nature). All submitters will be notified whether their question is being used or not and will be kept in accordance with the records management and retention by-law.

Retained questions will be read out loud during the council meeting and answered either by a council or staff member. If a question is about an item added to a meeting, it can be submitted to be read at the next council meeting.

Questions can be submitted via the fillable online form found on the municipal website:

https://nationmun.ca/en/council-staff/council/agendas-minutes#Questions

Questions can be submitted by sending an email to the Clerk’s Office at one of the following email addresses:

Josée Brizard, CAO & Clerk: [email protected]

Julie Langlois-Caisse, Administrative Assistant: [email protected]

Anyone can attend our council meetings in person at Town Hall or watch live on The Nation YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX819jN5Te5_GKRgfdIB37g