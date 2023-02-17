Casselman is the first municipality in Ontario to use a new digital software system for citizens to access services.

The B-CITI Solutions SaaS (Software as a Service) solution is now being used by the municipality. B-CITI Solutions, the Canadian technology company specializing in smart citizen services, was founded in 2016.

Thanks to its innovative mobile and web data interoperability and orchestration smart platform, BCITI+, which leverages big data, automation, and artificial intelligence, the company transforms the delivery and efficiency of municipal services.

The BCITI+ municipal platform is the only application that meets our aspirations, as well as the only platform that provides access to an impressive number of municipal and urban services, all in one place, in both French and English,” said Casselman Mayor Geneviève Lajoie.

The software is used by more than 70 cities and municipalities across Canada. The BCITI+ platform is a centralized system offering citizens an easy, fast, and secure portal that allows access services.

Orchestrating and analyzing the data collected and displayed on a dashboard allows cities to make informed decisions and anticipate citizen needs.