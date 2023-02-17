The Royal Canadian Legion Ontario Provincial Command Branches and Ladies’ Auxiliaries Charitable Foundation have made yet another very generous donation to the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital (HGH) Foundation. The $10,000 donation will contribute to the purchase of medical equipment needed to operate a second endoscopy suite at HGH. This wonderful donation will have a direct impact on patient care by shortening the long wait list for important endoscopic procedures.

The Royal Canadian Legion Charitable Foundation is supported by all Legion branches and Ladies’ Auxiliaries in Ontario, including Branch #472, Hawkesbury, through donations from their poppy campaigns and fundraising by the auxiliaries. The cheque was presented by members of the Hawkesbury branch on February 14 (see above photo).

The HGH Foundation would like to express its sincere thanks to the Royal Canadian Legion Ontario Provincial Command Branches and Ladies’ Auxiliaries Charitable Foundation for their contribution to important endoscopic equipment for HGH and for their many years of generous support of our hospital.

Expansion of HGH’s Endoscopy Program

Thanks to the expansive and accessible layout of the new hospital, HGH is expanding its endoscopy program to meet th region’s increasing demand for endoscopic procedures.

Endoscopy is a type of medical exam using an endoscope with a fiber optic camera, which is passed into an area of the body. Endoscopy can detect polyps, cancer, blockages, abnormal tissue and disease that other tests cannot identify. Relatively painless, this procedure can show details that may not be detected otherwise.

The program’s expansion will include the addition of a second endoscopy suite to accommodate patients waiting for tests. Outfitting this suite will mean that local patients benefit by receiving these tests sooner and right at their own hospital.

The HGH Foundation is seeking the community’s support to fully equip HGH’s second endoscopy suite with the specialized equipment to double the number of endoscopic procedures done at HGH each year.

The HGH Foundation’s mission is to raise funds in order to improve the care and services offered to the community by the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital.