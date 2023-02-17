Police have made a drug bust and arrest in Lachute.

On February 10, patrol officers and investigators from the Sûreté du Québec’s MRC d’Argenteuil Post, carried out a narcotics search on Avenue d’Argenteuil in Lachute. A 43-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

During the search, police officers seized:

Nearly 400 grams of cannabis in bulk,

More than 60 grams of cannabis resin,

About fifteen grams of cocaine,

A few grams of crack,

More than 150 tablets of amphetamines,

A few grams of magic mushrooms

Nearly 180 tablets of prescription medication.

· Nearly 60 packets of contraband cigarettes,

3 prohibited knives and an imitation firearm.

The suspect was released on summons. The file was forwarded to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions.