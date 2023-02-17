Police have made a drug bust and arrest in Lachute.
On February 10, patrol officers and investigators from the Sûreté du Québec’s MRC d’Argenteuil Post, carried out a narcotics search on Avenue d’Argenteuil in Lachute. A 43-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
During the search, police officers seized:
Nearly 400 grams of cannabis in bulk,
More than 60 grams of cannabis resin,
About fifteen grams of cocaine,
A few grams of crack,
More than 150 tablets of amphetamines,
A few grams of magic mushrooms
Nearly 180 tablets of prescription medication.
· Nearly 60 packets of contraband cigarettes,
3 prohibited knives and an imitation firearm.
The suspect was released on summons. The file was forwarded to the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions.