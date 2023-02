The police station in Alexandria will be temporarily closed for renovations, but the cops will still be on the job.

From February 27, to April 3, 2023, the Alexandria North Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment will be undergoing renovations and temporally closed to the public.

Members of the public can still call 911 or the non-emergency OPP number at 1-888-310-1122 for police assistance. Please note that some administrative services may be impacted.