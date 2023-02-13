As of April 2023, Champlain Township’s regular council meetings will now be held on the fourth Thursday of the month; the meetings will now begin at 6:00 p.m. The regular council meetings for January, February and March will be held on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

Committee of the Whole meetings will be held on the second Tuesday of the month at 4:00 p.m. Committee of the Whole

meetings will only be held if required and will be confirmed on the township website. Committee of the Whole meetings are an opportunity for councillors to review issues and make recommendations, which will be entertained at the next regular council meeting.

New meeting location

In order to take advantage of streaming technology, Champlain Township will hold its regular council meetings and Committee of the Whole meetings at the United Counties of Prescott and Russell Council Chambers, located at 59 Court Street in L’Orignal. Residents may attend council meetings in-person. Residents are encouraged to check the meeting schedule on Champlain Township’s website prior to the meeting.