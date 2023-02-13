Jacob Servant had a hat trick, as the Clarence Castors jumped out to an early lead over the Vankleek Hill Cougars and never looked back in a 5-1 road win on Sunday (February 12) at the Robert Hartley Sports Complex in Hawkesbury.

Nikolas Guindon and Jaddus Savoie added singles for the Castors (23-8-1-1), while Carson Turner earned the win in net. Zachary Bigras scored the lone goal for Vankleek Hill (17-12-1-2), while Frederick Duroucher-Bourdon took the loss.

The loss to Clarence left the Cougars with a weekend split, as they downed the Gatineau-Hull Volant (21-12-0-1) 4-3 in overtime on Saturday evening (February 11) in front of their home fans at the Hartley Complex.

Vankleek Hill Assistant Captain Joshua Desjardins was the hero on Saturday evening, scoring a hat trick, including the overtime winner. Eric Skyba scored the Cougars’ other goal, while Duroucher-Bourdon was outstanding in net, stopping 37 of 40 shots fired his way.

With the split, Vankleek Hill remains in sixth place in the National Capital Junior Hockey League (NCJHL), two points behind the St-Isidore Eagles. The Eagles (18-11-1-2) also lost on Sunday, falling 5-4 to the South Grenville Rangers (25-5-2-0), who sit in first place in the NCJHL.

Vankleek Hill and St-Isidore are scheduled to face off on Valentine’s Day (Tuesday, February 14) in St-Isidore. Game time is 8 p.m.

Next weekend is a busy one for the Cougars, who are on the road on Friday (February 17) to face South Grenville and on Saturday (February 18) for a rematch against Clarence. Game time at the Clarence Creek Recreation Centre for Saturday’s game is 8:30 p.m.

On Sunday, February 19, Vankleek Hill is back home at The Bob to host the Westport Rideaus (9-21-2-1) Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Hawks’ Kirk, Beaudoin make post-secondary commitments

The Central Canada Hockey League announced last week that Hawkesbury Hawk forwards Jakson Kirk and Thomas Beaudoin have both made commitments to post-secondary schools.

Kirk, a 2002 player born in Alma, Ontario, has committed to NCAA Aurora University – a private school located in Aurora, Illinois. In his third and final season with the Hawks, Kirk has totaled a team leading 46 points (19G, 27A) through 37 games of action in 2022-23. In 95 career regular season and playoff games, Kirk has totaled 103 points (51G, 52A).

Prior to his time in the CCHL, the speedy forward spent two seasons with the Elmira Sugar Kings of the GOJHL after coming up through the Guelph Gryphons AAA Minor Hockey program.

Beaudoin, a 2003-born player from Levis, Québec, who is in his first season with the Hawks, has committed to NCAA Hamilton College, located in the state of New York. In 36 games of action with Hawkesbury in 2022-2023 the defensive-minded forward has totaled 15 points (6G, 9A).

Prior to his time in the CCHL, Beaudoin played for The Hill School in the United States High School Prep league from 2019-2021 and came up through the College de Levis Minor Hockey program back home.

Congratulations guys!