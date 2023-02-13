The Hawkesbury Hawks lost in regulation for the first time in 2023, falling 4-3 to the Navan Grads in the battle for second place in the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) on Sunday (February 12).

Gabriel Crete fired home the winner at 18:32 of the third period, as Navan moved to six points ahead of Hawkesbury and now sit comfortably in second place behind the Ottawa Junior Senators. Landon Brownlee, Alex Urbisci and Felix Sauvé scored for Hawkesbury, while Dimitri Pelekos stopped 46 of 50 shots in the contest.

Sunday’s loss at the Robert Hartley Sports Complex in Hawkesbury spoiled what had to that point been a perfect week for the Hawks, who defeated Ottawa in back-to-back games earlier in the week.

Hawkesbury topped the first-place Junior Senators 5-4 in a shootout on Friday, February 10, to sweep the home-and-home series between two of CCHL’s top teams. Antoine Dorion, Aidan Stubbings, Landon Brownlee, and Nathan Gagne scored in regulation, while Remi Gelinas netted the shootout winner. Ottawa, which fell to 31-7-3-2, had goals from Anton Sorensen, Mathis Bedard, Emile Villiard, and Vincent Velocci, while Rorke Applebee made 23 saves in the loss.

Friday’s home victory followed Hawkesbury’s 3-1 road win over the Junior Senators on Wednesday, February 8, in the first of the home-and-home series. Pelekos was again outstanding against Ottawa, making a whopping 51 saves, as Hawkesbury was outshot 53-20 in the contest. Antoine Dorion scored twice for Hawkesbury, while Jakson Kirk added an empty-net goal to seal the 3-1 win.

Despite the loss to Navan on Sunday, the Hawks’ two wins over Ottawa put them in a tie for third overall in the CCHL with the Smiths Falls Bears, who lead the CCHL’s Robinson Division. With the top eight teams making the playoffs and division seedings thrown out, the top four teams in the league will earn home-ice advantage in the first round.

Hawkesbury is back home at The Bob this Friday, February 17 to face the Renfrew Wolves (23-13-3-3). Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Photo Gallery – Hawks vs. Ottawa, Friday February 10 – Click on any photo to see it in full size

Hawkesbury’s Antoine Dorion (37) faces off against Ottawa’s James Taylor (17) in the Hawks 5-4 win on Friday, February 10. Dorion had three goals in the two games against Ottawa. Photo: Sylvain Lauwers Hawks netminder Dimitri Pelekos (33) was outstanding in both games against Ottawa. Photo: Sylvain Lauwers Hawkesbury’s Landon Brownlee (19) had a goal in the Hawks 5-4 win over Ottawa on Friday, February 10. Photo: Sylvain Lauwers Hawkesbury’s Nathan Gagné 9 scores at 6:14 of the third period to give the Hawks a 4-3 lead over the Ottawa Junior Senators on Friday, February 10. Photo: Sylvain Lauwers