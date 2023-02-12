Blanche Mott celebrated another big birthday on Friday, February 10.

Family and friends gathered at Heritage Lodge in Vankleek Hill to celebrate her 101st birthday.

Turning 101 was a surprise to her. It exceeded her own expectations.

“I never expected all my life that I’d live to 60,” remarked Blanche.

She was born on February 10, 1923, in Sudbury where her father worked as a nickel miner. In the 1930’s, the family moved east when her father got work in the former Kilmar mine and they lived in Calumet.

In 1939, Blanche married Leonard Boyd and they had six children. Boyd died in 1950, and in 1956, Blanche married Lorne Mott and they had four children. Many of her 10 children, 18 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and seven great, great-grandchildren attended her birthday party at Heritage Lodge.

“We’re a very close family,” Blanche said.

As was common among women in decades past, Blanche’s career was managing her household and raising her family. One of her favourite activities was making elaborate Halloween costumes for herself each year that usually won the top prize at parties. She said three of the costumes included Big Bird, an alligator, and a tiger.

Blanche blew out all of the candles on the giant 101 cake which had been prepared for the occasion. Champlain Township Mayor Normand Riopel presented her with a certificate of congratulations and a plant from the township.

Even though she lives at Heritage Lodge, Blanche keeps her house in Grenville, which she has called home since 1939. After the party at Heritage Lodge on February 10, Blanche and the family went over to the house for dinner together.

Blanche Mott, left, receiving a certificate of congratulations and a plant from Champlain Township Mayor Normand Riopel at her 101st birthday celebration at Heritage Lodge in Vankleek Hill on February 10. Photo: James Morgan