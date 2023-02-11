More hybrid participation could eventually be allowed for mayors at United Counties of Prescott and Russell (UCPR) council meetings.

At the February 8 Committee of the Whole meeting, The Nation Mayor Francis Brière recommended the counties’ Procedural Bylaw be amended to allow mayors to participate by video if necessary.

“We have it in The Nation, and it functions very well,” Brière said.

Many municipalities and regional governments, including the UCPR, began conducting council meetings by video due to public health regulations. Provincial legislatures and the Parliament of Canada began holding hybrid sessions with a combination of in-person and video participation.

“The pandemic demonstrated a need to progress in this direction.”

Clarence-Rockland Mayor Mario Zanth commented that recently, a majority of Members of Parliament expressed support for continuing the hybrid model in the House of Commons.

“I’m open to whatever the council wants to do. I’m hoping that we understand it’s a different time and we’ve got to be open to different possibilities,” Zanth said.

Russell Township Mayor Pierre Leroux said he agrees with making the changes for certain situations. As an example, he said it takes him almost one hour to drive to L’Orignal for a special council meeting that may only be 15 minutes long. However, Leroux cautioned electronic participation should be reserved for special circumstances only.

“I’m not sure we want to put that through for every meeting,” Leroux said.

Hawkesbury Mayor Robert Lefebvre agreed hybrid participation is an advantage for an emergency meeting, but he also emphasized there are advantages to having discussions in person. However, Lefebvre said hybrid options should be considered.

“I agree with my colleagues. We need to address it. It has become a new way of doing business.”

Warden Normand Riopel said being physically present at a meeting indicates a professional comportment, but he understands the issues of traveling long distances and special meetings.

Zanth suggested the hybrid format could be permitted for Committee of the Whole meetings, but physical presence would be required for regular council meetings.

Clerk Mélissa Cadieux said reviewing the Procedural Bylaw is an extensive task and would take about a month to complete.

Briere said he was not expecting any changes to be made immediately but believes the latitude should be given for hybrid participation while also respecting the tradition of having council assemble in person.

“It’s not to get out of coming here at all. It’s just if something comes up, we’ll have latitude so we can still participate and be part of the meeting,” Brière said,

Leroux suggested taking a month to accumulate opinions on permitting increased hybrid participation and then have a further discussion in March. His motion was seconded by Casselman Mayor Geneviève Lajoie and carried.