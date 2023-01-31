Police are searching for a suspect in an alleged robbery in Lachute.

At around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31. MRC d’Argenteuil Sûreté du Québec police officers were notified that a person had just committed a robbery of a vehicle in the area of avenue de la Providence, in Lachute. According to initial information, the suspect threatened a taxi driver with a knife before fleeing with the vehicle. The taxi driver was not injured.

The suspect is a man in his 50s with short brown hair, wearing a gray hoodie with blue jeans. The vehicle is a silver 2019 Hyundai Sonata, registration FNV6766 with a Lachute taxi badge on the roof.

Anyone who sees the suspect, or the vehicle is asked to contact 911. In addition, any information that could help locate the suspect can be communicated, confidentially, to the Criminal Information Center of the Sûreté du Québec at 1 800 659-4264.