Lachute’s first ice skating path has opened at Parc Mady.

A groomer for the path was donated by the Fondation Jérémie-Paradis. The Zamboni model 200 allows municipal workers to maintain the path, which is more than 500 metres long.

The Sentier Jérémie-Paradis is located at the end of rue du Docteur-Rigby. There is also a footpath. Parking and a heated cabin are also accessible for skaters.

“The Fondation Jérémie-Paradis is proud to contribute to the maintenance of the Lachute skating rinks. We wanted to do a special project for the community. After discussing with the city, the idea of the Zamboni presented itself naturally, and answers our wish to be able to touch the most young people and families as possible,” said Fondation Jérémie Paradis Foundation Vice President Melanie Ladouceur.

“We would like to thank the Jérémie Paradis Foundation for the donation of this equipment which allows us to maintain an impeccable condition for our ice. Following this generous contribution, I personally undertook, a few months ago, to give the name to the very first skating path in the city of Lachute. I am very happy to invite all citizens to come and skate on this new trail and also to continue to enjoy the many outdoor skating rinks that the city offers,” said Mayor Bernard Bigras-Denis.

To find out more about Parc Mady facilities and ice conditions at all municipal skating rinks, visit lachute.ca/patinaires.